The Pacific Chamber Orchestra will perform Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 4 and by “Facade: An Entertainment,” featuring poems by Edith Sitwell recited with instrumental accompaniment by composer William Walton, at the Orinda Library auditorium in Orinda on Saturday, March 27, and the Bankhead Theater in Livermore on Sunday, March 28.
Marnie Breckenridge, a newcomer to the orchestra, will be soprano soloist for the Mahler symphony and will recite the Sitwell poems for “Facade.”
The goal of the pairing, dubbed “Words!” by the orchestra “is to place the Germanic and Romantic long melodic lines” of Mahler’s symphony “next to the British 20th century humoresque” of Sitwell’s poems, according to conductor Lawrence Kohl.
“The works illuminate each other in their differences and in some amazingly similar aims,” Kohl said. “Both works express different types of childhood memories and joys: Mahler starting with a child’s joy at hearing sleigh bells, then culminating in a child’s vision of heaven, while Walton evokes a child in play with almost nonsensical short punchy lines of poetry and music.”
Mahler’s symphony, also known as the “Ode to Heavenly Joy,” concludes with “The Heavenly Life,” based on a German folksong that depicts a child’s view of heaven.
Sitwell, a British poet, began publishing some of the “Facade” poems in 1918, in the literary magazine Wheels. Walton, a British composer and Sitwell’s protege, began writing orchestral accompaniment for her rhythmic poems in 1922. Over the years, Walton continuously revised the suite of poems and several different versions of “Facade” now exist.
Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. Saturday performance in Orinda are $20 to $48. Tickets for the 3 p.m. Sunday matinee in Livermore are $20 to $65.
Tickets for either production may be purchased online at pacificchamberorchestra.org. Tickets for the Livermore performance are also available at the Bankhead box office, 2400 First St. in Livermore, or by calling 925-373-6800.
The Pacific Chamber Orchestra is a resident company of the Bankhead Theater.