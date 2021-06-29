Plein air paintings by Najeeb Abdulrahiman, Daryl Hosick, and Mark Monsarrat received top awards in the second Paint Livermore competition sponsored by the Livermore Art Association.
The competition focused on the city’s historic homes and building, vineyards, and natural landscapes, with the artist working outdoors the weekend of June 4-6 to produce their paintings.
Abdulrahiman received a merit award for “Salon 2152,” Hosick for “Sycamore Grove,” and Monsarrat for “First Street and Livermore Ave.”
Leta Eydelberg received a special First Street Award for her painting, “Independent Building.”
Honorable mentions went to Aina Clotas for “St. Michaels Church;” Joseph Altwer, who also painted St. Michaels Catholic Church; Carolyn Lord for “Livermore House;” and David Gates for “Kaltoff Road.”
Livermore resident and local artist Ozell Hudson Jr. served as judge for the competition.
Nearly 50 artists participated in the weekend event.