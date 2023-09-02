The Pleasanton Art Association (PAL) will hold its sixth annual plein air competition on Saturday, Sept. 9, and Sunday, Sept. 10.
Artists from the Bay Area will be invited to set up their easels outdoors to sketch or paint buildings and scenes that represent Pleasanton.
The finished works will be displayed at the Museum on Main, 603 Main St., on Sunday afternoon. Many of the drawings and paintings will also be available for purchase.
Merchants interested in having an artist depict their business or area of Pleasanton should contact PAL at pal-art.com, or email the show chairperson, Lorraine Wells, at lrrlwells@gmail.com.