LOGO - City of Dublin 40th Anniversary Ruby

Dublin is sponsoring an online campaign to encourage residents to patronize local restaurants, with an opportunity to receive a $25 gift card. Nearly 40 restaurants are participating in the campaign, dubbed “Taste the World in Dublin,” which will continue through Oct. 28. To download a free, mobile passport, visit bit.ly/3cW2ajw. Diners who check in at five or more participating establishments during the campaign will receive a $25 gift card from the city, while supplies last. Participants may also redeem promotional offers at select businesses. 