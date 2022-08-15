Dublin is sponsoring an online campaign to encourage residents to patronize local restaurants, with an opportunity to receive a $25 gift card. Nearly 40 restaurants are participating in the campaign, dubbed “Taste the World in Dublin,” which will continue through Oct. 28. To download a free, mobile passport, visit bit.ly/3cW2ajw. Diners who check in at five or more participating establishments during the campaign will receive a $25 gift card from the city, while supplies last. Participants may also redeem promotional offers at select businesses.
Photos - Doug Jorgensen
Updated
Iron workers began construction on Dublin's Emerald High School gymnasium this week at 3700 Dublin Boulevard. Phase 1 is set to be completed by December 2023. The site is planned for 1,300 students by the end of Phase 1 and an additional 1,20…
