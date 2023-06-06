Standup comedian Paula Poundstone will make a return visit to the Bankhead Theater on Saturday,
June 10.
Poundstone has headlined several HBO comedy specials, including “Cats, Cops and Stuff” and “Paula Poundstone Goes to Harvard.” She is also a regular panelist on National Public Radio’s comedy news quiz program, “Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!” and host a weekly podcast, “Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone.”
The first woman ever to perform standup comedy at the White House Correspondents Dinner, Poundstone is known for her observational humor and sharp wit. She has performed at the Bankhead Theater several times since her first appearance in 2012.
Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $25 to $70.
The Bankhead Theater will also host an outdoor “happy hour” in the Madden Courtyard at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 9, with the three-piece acoustical Livermore pop/rock band KNR.
Band members Kevin Snyder, Nick Selchow, and Rob Allen have been performing as KNR since 2005, with a mix of covers and original compositions. Happy hour tickets are $10.
On Sunday, June 17, the Bankhead Theater will host a Juneteenth Celebration, sponsored by Livermore Valley Arts and Tri-Valley for Black Lives.
Juneteenth is a national holiday commemorating the emancipation of African American slaves at the end of the Civil War.
Traditionally celebrated on June 19, the holiday marked the day that Union Major Gen., Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced that all slaves in the state, and other states then in rebellion against the U.S., had been freed 18 months earlier under President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.
The day was declared a federal holiday by Congress in 2021. Juneteenth National Independence Day is officially celebrated on June 19.
The celebration, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will include food, music, dancing, drumming, singing, storytelling, and other activities. A schedule of speakers and entertainment were not announced.
The program is free and open to the public.
Lastly, on Friday, June 23, the Bankhead Theater will welcome the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir for a musical journey reflects the resiliency, joy, and strength of the African American community, including traditional Black gospels and freedom songs of the Civil Rights Movement.
The mission of the choir, founded in 1986, is to “inspire joy and unity among all people through Black gospel and spiritual music traditions,” according to the organization’s website.
Tickets for the 8 p.m. performance begin at $22.
Tickets for Bankhead Theater programs are available online at livermorearts.org, by calling 925-373-6800, or at the box office, 2400 First St.