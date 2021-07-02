The Pleasanton Downtown Association (PDA) has been designated a Main Street America program for 2021 by the National Main Street Center.
“As we reopen and recover from the pandemic, Pleasanton’s downtown is bouncing back with vigor,” said PDA’s newly installed executive director, Zac Grant. “Despite the pandemic hardships, our downtown still welcomed several new businesses, and as our community recovers the PDA is eager to continue the momentum of new growth, welcome the return of downtown events, and forge new partnership opportunities.”
Grant recently presented the group’s national accreditation to the Pleasanton City Council.
Pleasanton and the PDA collaborated on several programs to address the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on local businesses, including “Weekends on Main,” when portions of Main Street were closed to vehicle traffic and opened for pedestrian access, sidewalk shopping, and expanded outdoor dining.
The PDA is one of 888 downtown associations across the nation recognized this year by the Main Street America program.