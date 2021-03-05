The Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center will offer “Vineyard Vibes and More,” a series of free online shows featuring local musicians and comedians, on five Sunday evenings during March and April.
The series, which builds on the virtual Vineyard Vibes concerts presented last year, begins March 14 with the soulful music of Sunny Promyotin and his band The Black Pack.
A screening of comedian and radio personality Faith Alpher’s one-woman show, “Black Girl, Funny World” will follow on March 21.
The first of three shows recorded live at Retzlaff Vineyards leads off March 28 with the folk and Americana sounds of singer-songwriter Michael McNevin. The series continues April 11 with the 1960s psychedelic rock sound of local favorite LunaFish, and concludes April 18 with the comedy of Regina Stoops and Stacey Gustafson.
The artists are supporting the series by donating their time and talents and all shows are available free to the public, although advance registration is required for online access. However, donations are encouraged and a “tip jar” for performers will available onscreen both during and immediately after each show.
The presentations will begin at 6 p.m. and will continue to be available for 24 hours after the initial showing. For more information and tickets, go to www.LivermoreArts.org