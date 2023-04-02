Photojournalist Bill Owens, whose suburban images of the East Bay appeared in the book “Suburbia,” published 50 years ago, will discuss his seminal work during a presentation, “Bill Owens: Suburbia & Beyond,” at the Civic Center Library in Livermore on Sunday, April 30.
“Suburbia” is considered one of the most influential photographic books of the 20th century.
Owens will also talk about his career in photojournalism, including chronicling the Altamont and Bay Area activist movements, and his more recent projects, including a novel, “The Delco Years,” about a group of craft beer drinkers in Livermore Valley and how they survive after a dystopian pandemic.
Born in 1938, Owens grew up on a small farm outside Roseville, California. After hitchhiking around the world and serving in the Peace Corps, he returned to the Bay Area and became a newspaper staff photographer at the Livermore Independent.
He also established Buffalo Bill’s in Hayward, one of the nation’s first brew pubs, and was publisher of BEER the Magazine. He went on to form the American Distilling Institute in Hayward in 2003.
Owens was the recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship and two National Endowment for the Arts grants and many of his photographs are in collections at the Museum of Modern Art, Berkeley Art Museum, San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, Los Angeles Museum of Contemporary Art, and the Getty Museum in Los Angeles.
His talk at the Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave. is free and will begin at 2 p.m. Registration is not required.