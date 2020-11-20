Two artists popular with local audiences – pianist Jon Nakamatsu and Celtic fiddler Natalie McMaster – have been added to the lineup for the “Best of the Bankhead,” a virtual benefit for the Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center, at 6 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 21.
Designed to help set the stage for the organization’s return to live performances next year, the event will be hosted by LVPAC Executive Director Chris Carter and emceed by auctioneer Freddie Silveria, who will appear live from the Bankhead stage.
Winner of the prestigious Van Cliburn Competition, Nakamatsu has a long history with the Bankhead Theater. He was the first pianist to perform a full concert on the theater’s original grand piano in 2007 and helped with the selection of the new Steinway grand piano that was installed last fall. Canadian Natalie McMaster has performed at the Bankhead both solo and with members of her family.
They will join comedian Paula Poundstone, ukulele master Jake Shimabukuro, smooth jazz legend Keiko Matsui, the pub show group, The Choir of Man.
“Pay What You Want” tickets for the online concert and auction, with a suggested $25 minimum donation in support of the arts, will be available until the day of the event by calling the box office at (925) 373-6800