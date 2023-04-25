Martín García García, the Mixon First Prize winner at the 2021 Cleveland International Piano Competition, will perform at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore on Saturday, April 29.
Presented by the Livermore-based Del Valle Arts, Garcia’s performance will include Liszt’s “Sposalizio” and “Sonata in B Minor” and Schumann’s “3 Fantasiestück” and “Symphonic Etudes.”
The 24-year-old, Spanish-born Garcia is a graduate of the Reina Sofia School of Music in Madrid, Spain, where he studied under Russian pianist Galina Eguiazarova.
In addition to the Mixon prize, Garcia received the Audience Prize, Chamber Music Prize, and Piano Duo Prize at the Cleveland International Piano Competition. He also finished first at the 2018 International Keyboard Institute & Festival Competition in New York and third at the 2019 Moscow Piano Open.
Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. concert begin at $35 and are available online at livermorearts.com or at the Bankhead Theater box office. Tickets are free for youths 17 and under, and $16 for college students.
Del Valle Arts will host a reception for Garcia following the concert.