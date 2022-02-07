SPARC Theater has commissioned award-winning playwright and poet Marisela Trevino Orta to write an original play that sheds light on the climate change crisis for the Livermore community theater group’s second annual Science@Play reading festival next fall.
Orta said the working title for her play is “Basilosaurus,” named for a pre-historic whale that many scientists believe may have been the first fully aquatic mammal.
“When SPARC approached me about this commission, I just happened to be re-watching a documentary on the evolution of pre-historic whales, on the mammals that went back into the sea from the land,” Orta said. “But the play isn’t just about that pre-historic whale and how climate change impacted it. I very much want to set the narrative in our present time since climate change is impacting our lives regularly in the form of extreme weather, rising sea levels, and rising global temperatures.”
SPARC, also known as the Livermore Shakespeare Festival, said it is partnering with scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory to provide Orta with input on climate change throughout the writing process.
The theater group describes Science@Play as a social justice initiative that intersects storytelling and science while lifting up the voices of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people of color) playwrights, artists, and scientists.
Orta, a founding member of the Bay Area Latino Theatre Artists Network, is a third-generation Mexican American from Lockhart, Texas. She is a graduate of the Iowa Playwrights Workshop at the University of Iowa and received a Master of Fine Arts degree in poetry from the University of San Francisco. Her awards include the 2006 Chicano/Latino Literary Prize in Drama, 2009 Pen Center USA Literary Award in Drama, and the 2013 National Latino Playwriting Award. In 2016, she was runner-up for the Latinidad Playwriting Award.