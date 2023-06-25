Bay Area playwright Lauren Gunderson, whose play “Silent Sky” is now being performed by the Shakespeare & Performing Arts Regional Company (SPARC)at the Darcie Kent Vineyards in Livermore, will give a preshow talk for donors on Sunday, July 2.
SPARC apprentices will also give a talk for members of the public prior to the show, which begins at 7:30 p.m.
“Silent Sky” pays homage to astronomerHenrietta Leavitt and other women at the turn of the 20th century whose tedious, often unrecognizedefforts at the Harvard University Observatory led to significant advances in stellar classification and spectroscopy.
On Thursday, June 29, SPARC will also host post-show discussions with local scientists of scientific and social issues that the play raises, and on Sunday, July 25, SPARC will celebrate Women in Science with a complimentary glass of wine and a social hour at the Darcie Kent winery, 7000 Tesla Road, Livermore, for female scientists.
“Silent Sky” runs weekends through Sunday, July 9.
For more information, go to sparctheater.org.