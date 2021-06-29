Nikita Jayaprakash, an incoming senior at Amador Valley High School, has been appointed Teen Poet Laureate for the next school year by the Pleasanton Civic Arts and Library commissions.
The appointment was confirmed last week by the Pleasanton City Council.
As Teen Poet Laureate, Jayaprakash will promote an appreciation for reading, writing, and listening to poetry at events around the city.
The position is open to Pleasanton high school juniors and seniors, and Jayaprakash was one of four students who interviewed with the two city commissions.
Jayaprakash, who has had her poetry published in two anthologies, was previously a Kid Power volunteer for the Pleasanton Public Library’s Summer Reading Program, a leader-in-training at the Pleasanton Senior Center, and a California State PTA student ambassador for the arts.