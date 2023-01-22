Works by members of the Pleasanton Art League (PAL) are on display at the Museum on Main in Pleasanton, now through Saturday, March 25.
“Imagination Expressed 2023” is the league’s 14th-annual showcase of member artwork and includes paintings, drawings, photography, ceramics, and jewelry. Many of the pieces will be available for purchase through PAL.
Several PAL members will also talk about their art and demonstrate their methods during the exhibit, including Wei-Ting Chuang, East Asian brush painting and watercolors; Rhonda Chase, wire-wrapped jewelry; Tuan Karsevar, landscapes in acrylics and canvas-as-palette technique; Peggy Magovern, colored pencil; Meghana Mitragotri, watercolor floral and landscape; Nancy Roberts, plein air; Deepti Saraswat, watercolors and acrylics; Olga Symonenko, soft pastel on paper; Lorraine Wells, plein air watercolors; and Eugenia W. Zobel, porcelain painting. Each of the artists will make two appearances during the exhibit.
For a schedule of demonstrations, visit museumonmain.org or pal-art.com. The museum is located at 603 Main St., and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.