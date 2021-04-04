Author and illustrator Elaine Drew will introduce writers and artists to the fun and benefits of cartooning during a Pleasanton Art League online meeting at 7:30 p.m., on Monday, April 12.
“We’ve all got a story to tell, whether we tell it with words or pictures or both.” said Drew, whose work has been featured in several publications.
In a talk entitled “Comics and Storyboards,” she will discuss ways that cartoonists can prod their imaginations. Her free workbook can be downloaded at www.pal-art.com.
Drew is also the author of a romantic comedy, “Courting Trouble,” set against the backdrop of an early medieval kingdom, and the soon to be released sequel, “Nun Too Clever.”
Attending the meeting via Zoom is free, with the link published on the group’s website, www.
pal-art.com, starting April 6. To learn more about
the speaker, go to www.elainedrew.com.