The Pleasanton Art League (PAL) is inviting all members (and participants) to submit their art, including photography, depicting ‘the Pleasanton area.’
This art can be recent or historical art you have created in the past or shown in previous shows. This is a great opportunity for plein air painters. Paint on the streets of Pleasanton during the week of Sept. 21 to 27 and submit but note that previous works are also acceptable.
The event is open to all artists. The digital Paint Pleasanton entry from form is available on pal-art.com. Artists are limited to three entries per person, and source materials and layouts must be wholly original. There are no entry fees, but artists are responsible for sales. Submissions will be accepted from Sept. 21 to 5 p.m. on Sept. 27.
To submit, upload a digital jpeg not to exceed 300dpi or 1200 pixels on the longest side, with the image only, no mat or frame, from entry form. Send with your name and website if you have one; title, including your name (i.e. Ocean View_Smith_9/25/20) and date of painting (since there will be both old and new works in this exhibit); medium; and sales price (or NFS).
No work may be withdrawn before the end of the exhibit, and PAL reserves the right to copy images for promotional purposes. Submission of entries to this exhibition shall constitute an agreement on the part of the artist to the terms and conditions of this prospectus.
For more information, contact Lorraine Wells at 925-833-1049.