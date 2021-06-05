With venues beginning to reopen and pedestrian traffic increasing, the Pleasanton Cultural Arts Council (PCAC) is installing two artistic signposts to direct visitors to some of the city’s public artworks.
“Now that the pandemic is subsiding, we are ready to celebrate the return of downtown vitality and the lively role the arts play in that awakening,” said PCAC President Kelly Cousins.
The signposts will also serve temporary art installations during the summer and into early fall.
The first is at the corner of Division and Main streets, in front of the Museum on Main, with the second on Neal Street, between Wayside and Delucchi Parks, not far from the Firehouse Arts Center.
“The signposts are an artistic and creative play on signposts,” said Anne Giancola, PCAC board member, who led the project. “They point to some of Pleasanton’s many public art pieces but are also works of art in themselves.”
Giancola, who coordinated a similar project for Livermore, is visual arts manager for the Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center.
Giancola said the artists who created the unique signposts all live in the region, including Rhonda Chase, Antonio Morena, Lynda Briggs, Jen Huber, Steve Barkkarie, Meghana Mitragotri, Barbara Stanton, Melenie Llamas, Heidi Giancola, Leta Eydelberg, and Charles Simmons.