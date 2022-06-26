Romance novelist Francine Rivers, a graduate of Amador Valley High School, will be at Towne Center Books in Pleasanton on Friday, June 24, to discuss her upcoming book, “Cruising Down Memory Lane: Stories of Pleasanton in the 1950’s.”
Rivers was born in Berkeley in 1947, and her first romance novel was published in 1976. In 1986, Rivers became a born-again Christian and began incorporating inspirational and Christian themes in her writing.
Rivers has written more than 35 novels, two of which, “The Last Sin Eater” and “Redeeming Love” have been turned into movies. Her most recent novel, “The Lady’s Mine,” is set in California in 1875 and tells the story of a displaced suffragette from New England and a former Union soldier disinherited by his Southern family who join forces to protect a small Sierra Nevada mining town.
Her presentation and book signing at Towne Center Books, 555 Main Street, begins at 11 a.m.