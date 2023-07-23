The Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual golf outing at Callippe Preserve Golf Course on Friday, Sept. 29.
The outing is the chamber’s primary fundraising event.
“We always look forward to our golf tournament because it is such a fun day from start to finish,” said Susie Weiss, events and communications manager for the chamber. “From the putting contest at the beginning to all the theme hole sponsors throughout the day [and] giving away prizes at the end, it’s just a fun way to spend the day on a beautiful golf course.”
The chamber also announced that this year’s sponsors include Big O Tires of Pleasanton, 1st United Credit Union, Insperity HR Solutions, Jersey Mike's Subs, and SafeAmerica Credit Union.
The cost is $300 per golfer, or $900 for a foursome, and includes an 18-hole scramble, lunch, dinner, and drinks.
For more information, go to pleasanton.org.