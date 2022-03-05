Steve Van Dorn, president and chief executive officer of the Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce, has announced his retirement effective May 1.
“I have really enjoyed my four years at the Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce,” Van Dorn said in a statement. “It has been my dream job, very rewarding and certainly challenging due to the pandemic.” said Van Dorn.
Van Dorn, who joined the chamber in August 2018, cited an update to the organization’s “Pleasanton 2025: A Community Vision” as one of the highlights of his tenure, along with celebrating the chamber’s 75th anniversary in 2021 and recognizing the 2020 community service award winners in-person last fall.
“Thanks to an awesome team, engaged board of directors, and a very supportive membership, the chamber is in a strong position to continue its leadership in advocating for the business community,” he said.
Van Dorn said he and his wife plan to “travel, take more walks, and visit fun places during the week instead of on the weekends.”
He is also president of The Rotary Club of Pleasanton’s Foundation, a role he plans to continue into retirement. Van Dorn is also a past board chair of the Western Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives and past chair of the Pleasanton Economic Vitality Committee.
The chamber has appointed a search committee to replace Van Dorn and said it hopes to have a new president in place by late spring or early summer.