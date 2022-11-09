The Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Fall Tradeshow Mixer at the Alameda County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
More than 40 vendors are expected to showcase their products and services at the event, which is free and open to the public. Admission includes two drink tickets. Food will be available from Bocado, Locanda Amalfi, Mochiholic, and Much Ado About Pizza. There will also be raffle prizes and other giveaways.
The tradeshow will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., in Building Q, with entrance at Gate 12. To register, visit pleasanton.org.