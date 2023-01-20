The Pleasanton Community of Character Collaborative (PCCC) will host its 23rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Fellowship Breakfast on Monday, Jan. 23.
The breakfast will feature keynote speaker Dr. William Nelson, Pleasanton Unified School District’s Assistant Superintendent of Teaching & Learning, and the 2023 MLK Legacy Award Recipients.
Martin Luther King, Jr., Day was established to honor King, who organized nonviolent protests to raise awareness of civil rights issues, especially racial segregation. King was instrumental in the passage of the Civil Rights Act in 1964, and was the youngest winner, at the time, of the Nobel Peace Prize the same year. After his assassination in 1968, there were calls to make a national holiday in his honor. Beginning in 1970, multiple states and cities marked his birthday – Jan. 15 – as a holiday, and in 1983, congress passed legislation making the third Monday of January a federal holiday, with the first national observance in 1986.
The PCCC’s mission is to create a community culture built on values, goodwill and community-accepted character traits of honesty, self-respect, compassion, self-discipline and responsibility. It is a non-profit board of volunteers representing the City of Pleasanton, Pleasanton Unified School District, Chamber of Commerce and other faith, non-profit and business organizations to help create a community of Character.
The fellowship breakfast is Monday, Jan. 23, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at DoubleTree by Hilton, 7050 Johnson Drive in Pleasanton. Tickets cost $40. To register, or for more information, visit pleasanton.org.
For more information on the Community Collaborative, visit communityofcharacter.org.