The Pleasanton Cultural Arts Council presents their annual Youth Excellence in Arts (YEA) Awards competition, which is accepting student entries until March 4.
The competition features students in the: literary arts (poetry and short story), visual arts and music/performing arts categories.
Pleasanton students attending high school in: public, private or home schools are eligible. Students need to go to the PCAC website (Pleasanton Cultural Arts Council) and complete their digital registration and follow the directions for their category submission.
The Pleasanton Cultural Arts Council is proud to bring the Youth Excellence in Arts (YEA) Awards Ceremony to Valley Community Church located at 4455 Del Valle Parkway in Pleasanton on March 26, at 3 p.m. The Youth Excellence in Arts (YEA) Awards Ceremony will recognize Pleasanton high school students as superior in the art classification they are competing in.