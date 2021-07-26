The winning entries in the East Bay Holocaust Education Center’s High School Art and Writing Contest will be on display at the Pleasanton Library, 400 Old Bernal Ave., beginning Monday, July 26.
Fifteen students from eight schools in the Tri-Valley and surrounding areas received $3,500 in prize money for their entries reflecting the theme “Why is it important to remember the Holocaust?”
The artwork was judged by Anne Giancola, a professional artist and visual arts manager for the Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center. The written entries were judged by Deborah Grossman, professional writer and journalist and Pleasanton Poet Laureate from 2009 to 2011.