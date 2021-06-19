The Pleasanton Lions Club will host the annual Matthew Yount Memorial Golf Tournament at the nine-hole Pleasanton Golf Center course at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in July.
Greg Yount, former Lions Club president, said the tournament will be held Thursday, July 15.
The tournament is named for Yount’s son, Matthew, a Foothill High School graduate, who died in 2013 while on a California Polytechnic State University study-abroad program in Spain. Proceeds go to the Amador Valley Scholarship fund, which provides scholarships to graduates of Foothill, Amador Valley, and Village high schools in Pleasanton, and to the Cal Poly study-abroad program.
Play is limited to 72 golfers, with two foursomes teeing off at each hole, in a shotgun start at 3 p.m. Golfers will be allowed to use just three clubs and a putter during the round. Following the tournament, golfers will be provided a box dinner from Cabana Dave’s, which they can take home or eat at the course.
The cost for golf, dinner, and on-course and refreshments is $100 per person. To sign up, e-mail Yount at yountbz@yahoo.com, or call 925-200-9579.