The Museum on Main in Pleasanton this week unveiled its 14th annual exhibit of works by members of the Pleasanton Art League (PAL).
The Imagination Expressed 2022 exhibit of local paintings, drawings, ceramics and jewelry, will run through Saturday, March 26. Many of the works on display are also for sale. Several PAL members will also be at the museum during the exhibit to demonstrate their methods and to talk with the public about their work.
The Museum on Main, 603, Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. For a schedule of artists and their demonstrations, visit museumonmain.org.