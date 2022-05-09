The Pleasanton City Council has officially named Gryphon Benn, a 3-year-old Dalmation, as the city’s ‘ambassadog’ for 2022.
The canine ambassador title was auctioned at the Valley Humane Society’s annual Tails at Twilight fundraising gala last October.
“Valley Humane Society has been saving animal lives and supporting our community for more than 30 years, so we are pleased to have the city participate with them in recognizing the Pleasanton ambassadog,” said Assistant City Manager Pamela Ott. “Having an official canine representative highlights our dog-friendly community, while recognizing a valuable local nonprofit organization and its efforts to save and improve the lives of Tri-Valley companion animals.”
Gryphon belongs to Kathy and Fred Benn, of Pleasanton, who also have a 15-year-old puggle, a pug and beagle mix, named Bella, and a 7-year cat named Zazzles.
Kathy Benn calls the 75-pound Gryphon a lovable goof who loves playing keep away, sometimes with things he shouldn’t have. Gryphon can often be found on Mondays with his owners at Peet’s Coffee on Main Street.
“You’ll know us by our polka dots,” said Benn.
In addition to receiving a copy of the proclamation adopted by the city council on April 20, Gryphon and his family will have a place of honor in Pleasanton’s annual Hometown Holiday Parade and will be featured on a Tri-Valley Community TV show.