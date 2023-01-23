Despite the rain, nearly 800 people attended Pleasanton’s annual Make a Difference Festival on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Pleasanton Senior Center.
Nonprofits represented at the festival reported an increase in the number of people signing up to volunteer, according to the city, including 80 who expressed an interest in helping at a Special Olympics basketball tournament.
Sleep Heavenly Peace, a nonprofit that makes beds for children, was participating at the festival for the first time and said it left with two pages of potential volunteers. At the JustServe booth, volunteers could learn about opportunities to help senior citizens, victims of homelessness, cancer patients, people suffering with mental illnesses, recreational league, cultural arts and museums, and animals.
The Livermore/Pleasanton Fire Department and the Pleasanton Police Department also had displays about fire safety and Neighborhood Watch. For a complete list of participating organizations, visit mad4p.org.