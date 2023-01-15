Love is in the air as the Museum on Main prepares for the 16th Annual Wines & Valentines fundraiser on Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. at the new Rubys & Roses Restaurant at the Pleasanton Hotel in Downtown Pleasanton. Guests will enjoy a four-course dinner with wine pairings for each course, as well as a fun- filled evening including a live auction, silent auction, Fund-A-Need drive, raffle, two-bit auction, and a game of Heads or Tails. Every dollar raised at the dinner goes to supporting the many programs and exhibits the museum brings to the community each year.
“Our programs and exhibits touch the lives of over 25,000 people annually,” said Sarah Schaefer, the Museum on Main’s Executive Director. “Our exhibits welcome visitors and encourage them to connect to each other, their past, and to our shared community. The museum’s programs inspire participants, both young and old, to love learning and value creativity, critical thinking, and discovery. We hope the community will be motivated by the important work we do and support this event.”
A new element has been added this year to Wines & Valentines: the History Makers Award. This year’s guests of honor and inaugural winners are the Takens family of Meadowlark Dairy and Judy Rathbone Burt. The Takens family’s association with the dairy began in 1950 when Jannes and Janna Takens began working at the dairy, later leasing the business, and then moving the operation to Tracy while opening a drive-thru retail dairy in 1969. It is now recognized as one of the only drive-thru dairies left in California. The other honoree, Judy Rathbone Burt, is a native of Pleasanton whose family settled here in 1881. Burt’s love for the community, senior center, and the museum is evidenced in her countless hours of volunteer service.
“This year’s winners demonstrate the key pillars of a history maker. They are engaged community members, service oriented and have made an impact on the lives of countless members of our community,” says event co-chair and board member Stephanie Wedge Bonde.
Tickets are $160 per person. Tickets are limited, so the museum encourages those who want to attend to buy their tickets early. Tickets can be purchased online at museumonmain.org, by phone or in-person at the Museum on Main.
Those who want to support the museum but can’t attend can make a donation on the museum’s website or by phone. This year’s event is generously sponsored by Rubys & Roses, Republic Urban Properties, First Republic Bank, Rockford Reality, James & Sandra Jellison, Soumya & Christina Das, Tom and Rebecca Brunner and Jonathan Oligmueller. Additional contributors to the event include Grounded Wine Company, KKIQ, Your Town Monthly, Towne Center Books, Rose Hotel, Richert Lumber, Nonnie’s Bistro, Strizzi’s, Studio Seven Arts, The Wine Steward, Noland’s Cake Shop, Color Me Mine, Total Wine and More, Gene’s Fine Foods, Legion of Honor, SF MOMA, Blue and Gold Fleet, Mayor Karla Brown, Jim Gulseth, Hart & Hart- Hinek families, Lila Terkelsen, Stephanie Wedge Bonde, Linda Garbarino, and Chris Bourg.
“We are so grateful for our event sponsors and contributors,” says Schaefer. “Without their support, we wouldn’t be able to bring this year’s Wines and Valentines dinner to the community.”
The Museum on Main is located at 603 Main Street in downtown Pleasanton. For more information about current exhibits and programs, visit museumonmain.org or call 925-462-2766.