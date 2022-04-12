Pleasanton Public Library is holding a contest to determine a new library card design. All Pleasanton residents, children and adults, are eligible to submit original designs, which should focus on the library’s mission statement: “Start Your Journey Here: Discover, Connect, Share.” Designs should also include the words “Pleasanton Public Library,” use bright colors, and be approximately 6 3/8 inches by 10 1/8 inches (for a final scaled-down card size of 2 1/8 inches by 3 3/8 inches).
Entries can be submitted in person at the Pleasanton Library, 400 Old Bernal Ave., or sent by email to ytao@cityofpleasantonca.gov by 5 p.m., on Sunday, May 15.