PLEASANTON - The City of Pleasanton announced it will begin accepting applications for a 2023-24 Teen Poet Laureate on Wednesday, March 8.
The city is searching for qualified candidates who can help foster an appreciation for composing, reading, reciting, and listening to poetry in and around the City of Pleasanton.
The Teen Poet Laureate brings fun and creativity to various City of Pleasanton events during the year. Examples of past Teen Poet Laureate-led projects include the following:
Open mics
Pop-up poetry at the Pleasanton Public Library
Collaborating with other teens and/or adult poets on poetry workshops
Original poem readings at city events, including the Hometown Holiday Celebration
Eligible applicants include incoming Pleasanton high school juniors and seniors who enjoy writing, inspiring others, and are interested in contributing to their community. Teen Poet Laureate is a one-year (academic year) volunteer position that brings fun and creativity to various City of Pleasanton events throughout the year. Prospective candidates can apply online at bit.ly/pleasantonteenpoetlaureate2023.
Application deadline is 5 p.m., on Wed., April 5, 2023. Applicants will be asked to participate in a Zoom interview between Mon., April 17 and Fri., April 21, 2023. For more information, contact Librarian Christopher Ota at cota@cityofpleasantonca.gov.