The Pleasanton Senior Center, 5353 Sunol Blvd., will host the 29th annual reception and exhibition of watercolors by Charlotte Severin and students from her city-sponsored “Art Made Easy” classes from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, April 29.
Severin, a retired nurse, is an award-winning Bay Area plein air artist and was founding president of the nonprofit Pleasanton Cultural Arts Council (PCAC).
Severin, now 86, began teaching watercolor classes for the Pleasanton Parks Department in 1994.Her classes currently meet at the Firehouse Arts Center on Thursday afternoons.
She was also a health consultant and watercolor instructor for the Livermore and Pleasanton school districts for more than 25 years.
"Painting is my soul,” Severin said recently. “As long as I can, I will keep on painting. I love the students.”
Students whose watercolors will be on display with Severin’s paintings include Cindy Alvarez, Cynthia Altman, Claudia Curran, Henry Murakami, Betty Nostrand, Trish Adams, Gerri Vegas, and Janice Cantua.
The reception is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.