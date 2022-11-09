Pleasanton will hold auditions for parade announcers for the annual Hometown Holiday Celebration from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
Announcers are responsible for introducing parade entries as they walk, drive, or dance by, and make public announcements as needed during the parade.
Online applications are available at tinyurl.com/r939vdph. Announcers must be at least 16 years old.
The city is also accepting applications from groups and organizations that want to participate in the parade and from volunteers interested in working during the parade.
Online applications for both parade entries and volunteer opportunities are available at www.hometownholiday.com. Applications must be submitted by Wednesday, Nov. 23.
For more information, call 925-931-5352 or email hometownholiday@cityofpleasantonca.gov.