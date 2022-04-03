Pleasanton will sponsor the first-ever public screening of “Hometown Water: The Lifeline of Pleasanton,” a documentary produced by local students, at the Firehouse Arts Center, 4444 Railroad Ave. on Thursday, April 21, at 7 p.m.
The 50-minute film was produced by high school and college students summer interning with the Pleasanton-based Go Green Initiative in 2020. The screening is part of the city’s Community Education Series and will be followed by a discussion period with staff from the Zone 7 Water Agency.
The event is free, although registration is required at pleasantonfun.com with course code #5525.