Pleasanton resident Sofia Erskine was selected to attend the 2022 Recording Academy’s Grammy Camp in Los Angeles next month.
The 15-year-old sophomore said she is honored to be one of the 81 high school students selected from across the country to attend the prestigious camp.
“I started singing when I was a toddler,” Sofia said. “I have always loved singing, but I really got into it when I was in fifth grade. That’s when I started recitals and auditioning for things, but ever since I can remember, all I’ve ever wanted to do is have a career in music.”
Sofia said her uncle, John Thompson, was her inspiration and her biggest fan. A former professional musician himself, Thompson cultivated Sofia’s musicality, using his home studio to record her singing from the time she was a small child. Though Thompson passed away last October, Sofia still remembers the support she felt from him and everything she learned.
But the two were not always so close.
“When Sofia first saw my husband, she was scared and would just cry,” recalled Thompson’s wife, Dorie Thompson of Sofia when she was a toddler. “So he got out his guitar and would just strum it and she began to gravitate toward him. That’s how their relationship began, it started with music.”
In addition to signing, Sofia also plays piano and writes her own songs. Her style is a mix between folk and pop, and centers around love songs.
To audition for the camp, Sofia prepared three songs and a video essay for the virtual audition.
“I had to have three songs to present to the people who were selecting the vocal performers, and I had to upload those to YouTube,” she said. “I chose three songs I thought fit my voice the best and learned them on the piano, and recorded them and uploaded them.”
She said being accepted into the camp was exciting and she looks forward to using her time there to begin building a network. Besides meeting new people who are working in music, she will have the opportunity to learn the ins and outs of the music business, getting a feel for the industry she hopes to have a career in.
“I’m just excited to get out of my comfort zone and expand my knowledge and challenge my voice to improve,” she said. “I’ve been doing this for years and I think it’s time I push myself a little harder. Working with other musically talented people is going to be exciting and I feel honored to be a part of it.”
This year’s Grammy Camp is back in person after taking a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Featured artists this year include Reyna Roberts, Silversun Pickups and Lauren Spencer-Smith.
Grammy Camp focuses on all aspects of commercial music and provides instruction by industry professionals in an immersive and creative environment. The program features seven music career tracks: audio engineering, electronic music production, music business, music journalism, songwriting, vocal performance, and instrumental performance. All tracks culminate in virtual media projects, recordings and performances.
Applications for Grammy Camp 2023 will be available online in September at grammycamp.com.