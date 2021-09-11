Pleasanton’s “Concert in the Park” series returns this fall with concerts at Lions Wayside Park from 4-6 p.m. on Sundays, beginning Sept. 12 and continuing through Oct. 17.
Bands already booked for the free concert series include Public Eye on Sept. 12, Dustbowl Travelers on Sept. 19, AXL/DC on Sept. 26, and Jeff Ricketts and the Dirt Road Band on Oct. 3.
The city said concertgoers will be allowed to put out blankets and chairs in Lions Wayside Park, at the corner of First and Neal streets and across Neal Street in Delucchi Park, after 7 a.m. the mornings of the concert. Neal Street will be closed during the concerts.
However, the Pleasanton is asking concertgoers not to use plastic tarps, which can burn the grass, or large rocks, which can damage lawnmowing equipment, to hold down blankets.
The concert series is produced by the Pleasanton Downtown Association with support from the Alameda County Fair, Good Guys Rod & Custom Association, Iron Horse Realty & Home Decor, Marina Plumbing, Pleasanton Farmer’s Market, Pleasanton Garbage Service, and Visit Tri-Valley.