Congregation Beth Emek, 3400 Nevada Court in Pleasanton, will observe the Jewish High Holy Days of Rosh Hashanah, Sept. 6-8, and Yom Kippur, Sept. 15-16, with indoor worship services.
“Congregation Beth Emek has put a priority on the health of its members, adhering to the strictest recommendations of Alameda County,” said Rabbi Dr. Laurence Elis Milder. “After a long time of holding worship exclusively online, and then introducing outdoor worship, these High Holy Days will include indoor, fully-masked worship for our members.”
The services will also be streamed on the congregation website at www.bethemek.org/live.
“We are all praying for a year of healing,” said Milder. “At this season, especially, Jews are called to lives of personal responsibility. In this New Year, defeating the pandemic will be at the top of that list of sacred duties.”