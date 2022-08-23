The Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton is hosting a solo exhibit of watercolor pieces by plein air artist Charlotte Severin.
Severin has taught watercolor courses at the Pleasanton Senior Center and the Firehouse Arts Center, 4444 Railroad Ave., for 27 years, and some of the artwork on display was created during demonstrations for her students. She is a signature member of the California Watercolor Association, the founding president of the Pleasanton Cultural Arts Council (PCAC), and founder of the PCAC Arts in the Schools program.
“Painting is for me a celebration of life and an opportunity to express my joy and awareness of the beauty and fascination of life all around,” said Severin in a statement on Pleasanton Art League’s website at pal-art.com. “Nature abounds with color and form. It fills my palette with warm earth tones. It flows on the paper in fields of bright flowers, dark mountains and blue green oceans. When I paint old buildings, full of history, I feel I am a part of that time.”
For more information, visit pal-art.com.