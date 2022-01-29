Popular Bay Area performers Tia Carroll and Frankie Giovanni, known to fans as Frankie G, will headline “Blues in the Night,” at the Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton, on Saturday, Feb. 5.
Carroll, born and raised in Richmond, California, has become one of the most sought-after female singers on the West Coast. She has shared the stage with such legends as Ray Charles and Jimmy McCracklin, and she opened for Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, and the Tower of Power.
In 2007, she was named “Female Blues Vocalist of the Year” by the West Coast Blues Society.
Giovanni currently heads the band Frankie G & the Conviction, a high-energy jazz band. He also headed the East Bay band, Killin’ Floor for nine years.
He first appeared at the Delta Blues Festival in Antioch, California, in 2003, and now helps produce the annual event. As a soloist, Frankie G combines electric and acoustic blues.
The Firehouse Arts Center, 4444 Railroad Ave., is owned and operated by the city of Pleasanton. Tickets for 8 p.m. performance are available at firehousearts.org.