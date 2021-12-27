The Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton will celebrate the enduring musical legacy of Elvis Presley with a matinee performance, “Happy Birthday, Elvis,” by Jim Anderson & the Rebels on Sunday, Jan. 9.
Presley, who died in 1977, was born Jan. 8, 1935.
Anderson and his band have performed Elvis Presley tributes at venues throughout California and the Northwest, focusing on the Rock and Roll icon’s early work, including such classic hits as “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Hound Dog,” “Don’t Be Cruel,” and “Jailhouse Rock.”
The performances have been described by critics as a “hip swiveling, body gyrating, and leg wiggling show” that takes the audience “back to a time when Elvis was considered too dangerous for television.”
Tickets for the 2 p.m. performance are $17 to $27, and are available at www.firehousearts.org. The Firehouse Arts Center, 4444 Railroad Ave., is owned and operated by the city of Pleasanton.