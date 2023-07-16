The Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton will present a solo exhibition by Ingrid V. Wells, titled “Emotional Support Paintings,” now through Saturday Sept. 2.
The exhibit will include six 60-inch by 40-inch, oil-on-linen paintings and several smaller pieces.
According to Wells, the large-scale collection, close-up images of brightly colored confetti, “serves as a visual respite from engaging with unforeseen difficult circumstances.”
“It is a fierce rebellion,” Wells added. “I consider it pretty punk rock to stay in your joy when blanketed in depressing circumstances. In this body of work, I am responding to my personal puzzles [of] grief, living with my neurodiversity, the loss of women's rights, and my recent recovery from cancer, with the aim of inspiring you to greet your challenges with curiosity and resilience.”
Wells, who runs the San Francisco Artists Studio, has degrees in Fine Arts from the San Francisco Art Institute and Arizona State University. Her work has been displayed at Untitled Space in New York, the Pulse Miami Treat Gallery, and the Czong Institute Contemporary Art in South Korea, among other galleries.
She received a Certificate of Honor from San Francisco and the County of San Francisco Board of Supervisors in October 2020 for painting murals for the overflow hospital space at the Presidio during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year, Create! Magazine placed Wells seventh on a list of 15 emerging artists to follow on social media.
The exhibit will be on display in the Firehouse Arts Center lobby, 4444 Railroad Ave.