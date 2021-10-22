The Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton will host Broadway star David Burnham and some of the Bay Area’s favorite theatrical performers in a salute to the reopening of Broadway at 8 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 23.
The evening, dubbed David Burnham & Friends, will look at the past and the future of the Broadway musical, one of America’s most durable entertainment pastimes.
Burnham first gained critical acclaim when he was chosen to replace Donny Osmond as Joseph in the national tour of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” He has since starred in such shows as “Wicked” and “The Light in the Piazza,” and toured nationally as Peter in “Jesus Christ Superstar.”
Joining Burnham at the Firehouse Theater, 4444 Railroad Ave., will be Bay Area favorites Jeffrey Brian Adams, winner of the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle Award, Kat Bautista, and Barbara Martin, a member of the tribute band Fleetwood Mask.
Tickets for the live, in-person show are available at bit.ly/3paxkYu.