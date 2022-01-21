PLEASANTON — Lauryn Marie of Pleasanton recently won first place in the American Songwriter Second Annual Song Contest for her song, “Walk.”
The 19-year-old currently attends Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee to study songwriting, and put her skills to good use. She entered the contest on her own in 2020 and received an honorable mention. For her 2021 submission, Marie’s entry was part of a class assignment; she said she was thrilled with the results.
“One of our assignments was to enter a songwriting contest,” Marie said. “I was excited to tell my professor about it. American Songwriter is based in Nashville. They are a big songwriter magazine. The contest was actually international, the second-place winner was from England and third place came from Australia.”
“Walk” was inspired by Marie’s own experiences walking alone at night. She said thinking about herself and other women in similar situations motivated her to put those thoughts down on paper.
“I know a lot of women walk alone at night and how scary that can be,” said
Marie. “I had been walking alone by myself, and had my headphones on, and wasn’t thinking about the bad things that could happen until realization set in that I was alone, and it was scary, and I wanted to be honest about how I was feeling. The song takes you on the journey of how you can get in your head sometimes. I wanted to let people know they aren’t alone in feeling like that.”
Marie said the contest parameters were broad; she simply had to write the song herself and not be signed to a record label. She said once the idea had planted itself, the rest came naturally.
“I wrote the song in April,” she said. “I first wrote down a couple lyrics when I was coming back from that walk. There’s a line in there, ‘flirting with death and dust, teasing the fire,’ and it was really dramatic, but that’s what I was feeling at the moment, like is it a good thing that I am going for a walk and not super concerned? Or should I be concerned about the bad things that can happen to me? It’s just a universal thing, being alone in any place in the dark can be frightening.”
After she recorded the song, Marie put an acoustic version on her website, then uploaded the song to streaming platforms. She entered her song in the contest in August but didn’t hear about her success until the last day of her semester in December.
“It was my last day in Nashville, and I was all packed up for winter break, and I got a phone call,” Marie said. “It was so exciting. My mom heard me talking and asked me what was happening, and I just mouthed ‘first place.’ I just kept saying to myself, ‘I can’t believe it happened; I can’t believe it’s real.’”
Victoria Banks is Marie’s songwriting instructor. She said it was a thrill to see her student take home the grand prize in a major songwriting contest.
“This opportunity will open some major doors for her,” said Banks. “It's especially exciting because Lauryn is more than just a talented songwriter; she’s also a producer, an engineer, a multi-instrumentalist and a mesmerizing singer. That’s a rare and precious combination.
As part of her first-place prize, Marie will receive $10,000, career consultation with Atlantic Records' senior vice president, a feature in American Songwriter Magazine, a publishing deal opportunity, promotion and global distribution of her song and a lifetime American Songwriter membership. She said she plans to invest the money right back into her career by purchasing equipment and getting the word out about her music.
“My goal as a musician is to be honest and vulnerable with my lyrics and let people know they are not alone in their feelings,” she said. “I am super grateful for this opportunity and to have this kind of record means a lot to me.”
To listen to “Walk,” visit lnkfi.re/laurynmariewalk