The Museum on Main will host its traditional Ghost Walk, a two-hour guided tour of Pleasanton’s ‘most haunted sites’ along Main Street, over four nights in October.
Now in its 15th year, the popular, family-friendly tour will take place Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 15, and again Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21 and 22. Tours will leave the museum, 603 Main St., every 30 minutes from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Groups will be led by ‘ghost hosts’ to 10 sites downtown, where they will be met by actors, including members of the city’s Creatures of Impulse teen improv group, playing the various ghosts and bringing their stories and Pleasanton history to life.
“The improv students have been a wonderful addition to Ghost Walk,” said museum Executive Director Sarah Schaefer. “They bring so much energy to the program and we can’t wait to share this year’s talent with participants.”
The museums’ Education Director Rachel Brickell said “Ghost Walk has successfully brought the haunted side of Pleasanton to ‘life’ through the stories and experiences collected over the years from psychics, ghost hunters, and downtown merchants and workers.”
She promised a unique experience, more spooky than scary, with lots of atmosphere and no jump scares.
Tickets for the Ghost Walk, which will take place regardless of the weather, are $20 for adults, $15 for children 12 and under. They are available at museumonmain.org, at 925-462-2766, or at the museum. In addition to the in-person tours, the museum will offer a virtual Ghost Walk two days before Halloween, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, on the BigMarker internet platform. Tickets for the virtual experience are $25 per screen.