The Museum on Main in Pleasanton has named Director of Education Sarah Schaefer to succeed Jim DeMersman as executive director.
DeMersman previously announced his retirement after 13 years.
Since joining the museum staff in August 2016, Schaefer has been responsible for the museum’s school and public education programs, including MoM’s Preschool Reading Time, Family Days, the Ed Kinney Series, Ghost Walk, exhibit-related Discussion With programs, and numerous school tours, senior center programs, and walking tours. She will be working closely with DeMersman over the next few months to learn more about the day-to-day management of the museum.
“While we thought about opening up the search, the (search) committee and executive team felt with such a qualified candidate in-house, it would best serve the needs of the museum to move forward with Sarah as our new director,” said Linda Garbarino, president of the museum board of directors.
Schaefer is eminently qualified, knows the Pleasanton community, and shares Jim’s passion for teamwork and making sure that Pleasanton has a first-rate museum to be proud of, according to Garbarino.
Before joining the Museum on Main, Schaefer worked at the Computer History Museum in Mountainview, California; the Oakland Aviation Museum; Alaska’s Simon Paneak Memorial Museum in Anaktuvuk Pass; the Great Basin Galena Creek Visitor Center in Reno, Nevada; and the North Lake Tahoe Historical Society Museum in Taho City, California. She earned a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Oregon, a master’s degree in museum studies from John F. Kennedy University in San Jose, and a master’s in business administration, also from JFK University.
The museum, operated by the nonprofit Amador-Livermore Valley Historical Society, is currently seeking a director of education to succeed Schaefer.