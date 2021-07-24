Inspired by the current exhibit, “Stitching California: Fiber Artists Interpret the State’s People, Life, and Land,” the Museum on Main in Pleasanton will host a free drop-in craft day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – or until supplies run out – on Saturday, July 31.
Participants will have an opportunity to make a California poppy greeting card, a felt Pleasanton arch, or design a paper quilt square.
“These drop-in crafts are meant to help children and families tap into their creative side and explore using fiber as a medium for crafts and art,” said museum education director Sarah Schaefer.
Two fiber artists whose work is on display, Giny Dixon and Priscilla Read, will also be at the museum, 603 Main St., to discuss their quilts and the techniques they used.
“Stitching California” will run through Aug. 14.