The Museum on Main in Pleasanton is hosting an exhibit documenting the lives of pioneer women in California now through Dec. 30.
The exhibit, “Her Side of the Story: Tales of California Pioneer Women,” includes 30 first-person accounts of women who settled in California before 1854. The stories featured in the exhibit were among more than 800 handwritten accounts collected by the Association of Pioneer Women of California, which was formed as California began preparing for the state’s Golden Jubilee in 1900.
The exhibit also includes the portraits of 40 unidentified women who represent the thousands of pioneers whose stories were never recorded and are now lost to time.
“We’re very excited to host this exhibit,” said Museum on Main curator Ken MacLennan. “The society has collected some amazing stories about women’s experiences in the early years of statehood, and this is a great way to present them.”
Along with the exhibit, developed by the Society of California Pioneers, the museum has put on display several original and reproduction artifacts from the period, including an early Singer sewing machine, a barrel-style butter churn, and an 1860s-style dress worn during civic and classroom portrayals of Gen. Alfred Pleasanton’s sister Laura.
The museum, operated by the Amador-Livermore Valley Historical Society at 603 Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free.