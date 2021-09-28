SideTrack Bar + Grill in downtown Pleasanton will celebrate Oktoberfest Oct. 1-3 with an outdoor biergarten featuring German beers and food favorites.
Dinner will be served under a large tent set up in the parking lot at 30 W. Angela St.
Big Lou the Accordion Princess will take the stage from 6-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday with a traditional mix of polka and German folk music.
Reservations are not required, although the restaurant is offering a limited number of VIP tickets that include guaranteed seating and a signature beer stein. VIP tickets can be purchased online through Eventbrite.
Dinner guest under 21 must be accompanied by an adult 21 or older. Only adults 21 and older will be allowed in after 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2XZ7KKV.