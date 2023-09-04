In recognition of National Hispanic Heritage Month, the Livermore Public Library’s “Verse on the Vine” poetry reading on Sunday, Oct.1, will feature award-winning poets Naomi Quiñonez and Rafael Jesús Gonzalez.
Quiñonez, a lecturer at San Franscisco State University, has published three collections of poetry, “Hummingbird Dream/Sueno de Colibri,” “The Smoking Mirror,” and “Exiled Moon.” She also edited “Invocation L.A: Urban Multicultural Poetry,” which won the American Book Award, and “Decolonial Voices,” and was a founding member of the Los Angeles Barrio Writer’s Workshop.
Quiñonez has a doctorate in American history and cultural studies from Claremont Graduate University in Claremont, California, and in 2017, received a Lifetime Achievement Award in poetry from the City of Berkeley.
Gonzalez created the Mexican and Latin American Studies Department at Laney College in Oakland and was Poet in Residence at both the Oakland Museum of California and the Oakland Public Library under a Writers on Site Award from the nonprofit Poets & Writers, Inc.
He also received a Lifetime Achievement Award from Berkeley in 2015, and in 2017, he was named the city’s first poet laureate.
Gonzalez is also a visual artist whose work has been displayed at the Oakland Museum of California, the Mexican Museum of San Francisco, and other galleries in the U.S. and Mexico.
National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated annually from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.
The free poetry reading at the Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave., begins at 3 p.m. and will be hosted by Livermore Poet Laureate Peggy Schimmelman. Refreshments will be served.
For more information, call 925-373-5500 or go to library.livermoreca.gov.