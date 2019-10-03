On Friday, Oct. 25, the Livermore-Amador Symphony Guild is presenting its annual POPS Concert, this year themed “POPS Shoots for the Moon” to honor the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing.
The show, beginning at 8 p.m., will include Blue Moon, Moon River, By the Light of the Silvery Moon, and selections from film The Right Stuff and Apollo 13. The evening features a special appearance by Element 116, a chance to conduct the symphony, a sing-along, wine, a raffle and silent auction, and awards for the best moon-themed costumes.
Tickets are $50, and the concert takes place in the Cresta Blanca Room of the Robert Livermore Community Center, 4444 East Ave., Livermore.
To learn more, visit livermoreamadorsymphony.org or call (925) 447-6454.